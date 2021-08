FLORENCE, William



Services for William Florence will be held September 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Atlanta West End Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 840 Lawton Street SW, Atlanta, GA. Interment at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be held TODAY from 12 PM until 8 PM. Services are entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes - Scottdale Chapel.