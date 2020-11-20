FLORENCE, Kent



Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Kent Florence of East Point, GA will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 AM, at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel with Rev. Eric George Vickers, officiating. Interment Westview Cemetery. Mr. Florence is survived by his sisters, Kim (Roger) Grooms, Sylvia Reeves, Catherine Milam, a devoted cousin, Dorothy Varner, and a host of other family and friends. A viewing will be held today from 2 PM - 6 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404)-758-1731.



