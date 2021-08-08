FLODA, Brunhilde "Bea"



Passed away on August 5, 2021, at 99 years 8 months of age. She was born and still living in Germany when she met her late husband, SGM Michael "Mike" Floda. After the end of WWII, she came to America in 1948 following their courtship and marriage. Marriage brought travel around the United States and back to Germany while Mike was in the Army, and the birth of two children, Mary Floda Marshall and Al Floda. The family settled in Atlanta in 1962 after Mike's assignment to Ft. McPherson. Bea was devoted to her family and friends and enjoyed many activities, including making a variety of crafts, growing African violets, bowling leagues, school volunteering, and most of all the camaraderie of a wonderful group of decades-long friends who met making ceramics at the Fort Mac craft shop. She was a strong, kind, and determined woman who overcame many health and life challenges. She is survived by her children, other special family, and dear friends. Her beloved family in Germany all predeceased her. Visitation is currently scheduled 1-3 PM on Saturday, August 14, at Renaissance on Peachtree, her home of the last eight years, and the interment service to be scheduled at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton in the weeks ahead. Please check her obituary at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com for further details or changes to visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice if you desire. Arrangements are being handled by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta, (678) 514-1000.

