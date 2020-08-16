FLINN, Patrick J. As an intellectual property litigator, Patrick J. Flinn created ingenious legal arguments and often relied on astute, yet amusing, analogies to simplify complex matters. Alas, he could not reason his way out of brain cancer. He met his illness with the fortitude and clever wit that characterized all aspects of his life, departing it on 9 August 2020 with the same equanimity that he brought to all challenges. Born in Pittsburgh to Mary Ellen and Paul Flinn in 1956, Pat or "Paddo" joined four older siblings and grew up in a farmhouse in Murrysville, PA. His youthful activities ranged from Civil Air Patrol to theater performances. During his Stanford college years, he toiled in student government, the campus radio station, and the sleep lab. After earning his psychology degree in 1978, he worked in the Veterans Administration addiction unit, where routine watching of pro-football inspired a new interest. He opted for law school, figuring that that the LSAT required the aptitude that he had. Georgetown University awarded him the J.D. in 1982. He embarked on his legal career at Morrison and Foerster in San Francisco in general litigation, but he also joined a case for the National Audubon Society to "Save Mono Lake," where seagulls roost, in the Eastern Sierras. He received the 2016 "Defender of the Trust" award from the Mono Lake Committee. His move to the Palo Alto office shifted his focus to intellectual property disputes in cryptography, telecommunications, optics, and fluid mechanics. He joined Atlanta-based Alston and Bird in 1995, to anchor their developing Intellectual Property Practice (and to live in the same city as his spouse). He gained a reputation as a superb attorney, who also enthusiastically helped the firm by diversifying the practice group and mentoring young lawyers. He also authored the Handbook of Intellectual Property Claims and Remedies (2000/2013), opening in his inimitable way with phrases in French and computer game references. His career endeavors won him the 2013 "Outstanding IP Litigator of the Year" award from Managing IP. He served terms as the president of the board of directors of the Georgia Legal Services Program and the chair of the Georgetown University Law School alumni board. He approached all that he did with creativity, and even whimsy, often reflecting his extensive knowledge of science fiction, World War II, facts gleaned from international travels, musicals, or family anecdotes. He loved to bicycle, cook special meals, play Dune, engage with his children, and share his Irish heritage. His Atlanta-based family, spouse Karen Hegtvedt, and children Ross Hegtvedt and Marlis Flinn, lovingly raise to him a parting glass. They are joined by his siblings, Juliana Flinn (Edward Hale) of Little Rock, Maggie Flinn of Hawaii, Donald (Lynda) of San Luis Obispo, and Tony Flinn of Spokane as well as his nephews, nieces, and their children. A memorial service will be held in January. To further Patrick's work in the legal community, donations in his memory may be made to the Georgia Legal Services Program. https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/1404661?code=State+Bar+Campaign+for+GLSP Further information can be found on A.S. Turner and Sons website (asturner.com).

