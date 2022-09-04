FLICK, Josephine Taglialavore "Mouse"



June 22,1928-June 30, 2022



Age 94, Jo "Mouse" was born June 22, 1928 in Shreveport, LA to Rosalie Carbone Taglialavore and Alphonse Taglialavore and passed away June 30, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. She was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Shreveport, LA on July 6, 2022.



Mouse was the baby of 9 with 7 brothers and 1 sister. As she liked to say, she was "9th in the bathwater". At 10 years old, you could find her driving the family's GMC truck delivering cotton to the local mill.



Jo's passion for fashion and business began early in the retail arena, where she prospered until owning multiple lease departments within Muse's department stores in Atlanta for many years. Upon retirement, she discovered the second true love of her life...tennis. The first love being her beloved Charlie, whom she married at 19, in Dallas, TX.



An avid shopper/bargain hunter, she loved discovering "goodies" wherever they might be found. A fabulous "chef" of all things delicious and she loved her own cooking for good reason.



Mouse was a docent at the governor's mansion for over 20 years, an ambassador for the '96 Olympics and a member and usher of St. Bartholomew's church for 65 years.



When not playing bridge, you would find Mouse on the tennis court, where she was a champion, winning the Georgia super senior doubles title. Mouse never met a stranger and was fiercely loyal and passionate about her family and friends.



Jo was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Vincent, Sam, Tom, Tony, Paul, Pete, Joe; and her sister, Pauline; as well as her first husband, Charles P. Hudson; and her second husband, Robert A. Flick. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Charles P Hudson Jr. (Rhonda) of Atlanta; grandchildren, Jillian Lane Hudson of Jacksonville Beach, FL, Charles P. Hudson III (Katherine) of Atlanta; great-grandchildren, Gannessa Hudson, Lilly Hudson, Charles Price Hudson IV; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to give special thanks to the amazing angels, J.D, Nadine, Jamila, Whitney and Adoun, who cared for her during her difficult struggle with Alzheimer's. The family would suggest any memorials be made to the many reputable Alzheimer's research foundations or the charity of the donor's choice.



A celebration of life will take place Sunday, September 11 at the Druid Hills Country Club in Atlanta, where Mouse was a long-time member.

