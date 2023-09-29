FLETCHER, Russell
Age 4, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on September 16, 2023. Funeral service will be held Friday, September 29, 2023 at 5 PM, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
FLETCHER, Russell
Age 4, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on September 16, 2023. Funeral service will be held Friday, September 29, 2023 at 5 PM, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA
30274
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral