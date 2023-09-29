Obituaries

Fletcher, Russell

File photo
File photo
Sept 29, 2023

FLETCHER, Russell

Age 4, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on September 16, 2023. Funeral service will be held Friday, September 29, 2023 at 5 PM, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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