Fletcher, Leavon

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FLETCHER, Leavon Jasper

Leavon Jasper Fletcher, 54, of Stone Mountain, GA passed on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM in our chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 12-8 PM. Interment Holly Hills Cemetery Fairburn, GA. Please express your condolences on our website. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc., 4347 Flat Shoal Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.

