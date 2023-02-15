FLETCHER, Leavon Jasper



Leavon Jasper Fletcher, 54, of Stone Mountain, GA passed on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM in our chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 12-8 PM. Interment Holly Hills Cemetery Fairburn, GA. Please express your condolences on our website. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc., 4347 Flat Shoal Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.

