ajc logo
X

Fletcher, Gloria

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FLETCHER, Gloria K.

Service Celebrating the Life of Gloria K. Fletcher, Saturday, August 7, 2021, 11:00 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Westview Cemetery. Rev. Norman V. Carter, Officiating. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Pearlie and sister Pearlie Ann. She leaves to mourn a devoted, loving husband Cleveland; children, Cory (Ephranette) Williams, Andrea (Gabrielle) Williams and Dr. Brianna Glover; grandchildren, Quincy Williams and Jace Coffey-Williams; mother, Carolyn Kirksey; sisters, Dionne Kirksey and Janet Carter; brothers, Charles Knight, Carl Knight, and Ralph (Kimlee) Knight; other relatives and friends. Viewing today 12 – 6 PM at Murray Brothers

(404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Wilburn, Maddox
2
Jones, Susie
3
Callwood, Willis
4
Marshall, Charles
5
Echols, Carole
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top