FLETCHER, Gloria K.



Service Celebrating the Life of Gloria K. Fletcher, Saturday, August 7, 2021, 11:00 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Westview Cemetery. Rev. Norman V. Carter, Officiating. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Pearlie and sister Pearlie Ann. She leaves to mourn a devoted, loving husband Cleveland; children, Cory (Ephranette) Williams, Andrea (Gabrielle) Williams and Dr. Brianna Glover; grandchildren, Quincy Williams and Jace Coffey-Williams; mother, Carolyn Kirksey; sisters, Dionne Kirksey and Janet Carter; brothers, Charles Knight, Carl Knight, and Ralph (Kimlee) Knight; other relatives and friends. Viewing today 12 – 6 PM at Murray Brothers



(404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.



