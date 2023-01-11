FLETCHER, Christopher



11/25/1958-12/31/2022



Christopher Fletcher, 64, of Atlanta, GA, passed on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Celebration of life will held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 11:00 AM at Saint Mark United Methodist Church 781 Peachtree St NE Atlanta GA 30308. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.

