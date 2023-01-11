ajc logo
X

Fletcher, Christopher

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FLETCHER, Christopher

11/25/1958-12/31/2022

Christopher Fletcher, 64, of Atlanta, GA, passed on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Celebration of life will held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 11:00 AM at Saint Mark United Methodist Church 781 Peachtree St NE Atlanta GA 30308. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen M. Dowell

Former Herschel Walker aide accuses a leading conservative of sexual harassment8h ago

Credit: Ashley Landis

Roster movement underway for Georgia Bulldogs after national title
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Second prosecutor leaving Fulton DA’s office ahead of YSL trial
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs’ golden age: Latest title makes them hungry for more
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs’ golden age: Latest title makes them hungry for more
10h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Police: Man goes on tirade at Clayton County store after being denied cigarettes
9h ago
The Latest

Baird, George
Rempe, Nancy
Casey, Susan
2h ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
8h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top