Fletcher, Charles

VARNER, Charles "Charlie"



Charlie Varner, age 82, passed at ManorCare, Decatur, GA. He was born in Thomaston, GA the son of Frank C. Varner, Sr., and Dawn B. Varner. He had two older siblings, Julia and Frank, Jr. After his father's service in WWII, they lived in Joplin, MO, Opelika, AL, then Thomaston in 1950. In 1958, Charlie graduated from R.E. Lee Institute. Charlie graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Interior Design. He was a member of ASID and worked as a commercial contract designer for many years with Rich's in Atlanta. He later free-lanced, doing work with a former colleague and previous clients. Charlie enjoyed the arts, particularly theater plays with musicals as his favorite. He also enjoyed giving gifts to relatives and friends. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, older siblings; his nephew, Fletcher B. Huling; and a great-niece, Laura Leigh Tye. He is survived by his brother, Robert Varner (Arlene); brother-in-law, Bobby Huling; and sister-in-law, Jane Varner. He loved his nieces and nephews, Libby Tye, Rob Huling (Leah), John Huling (Bridgette), Dee Dee Thompson (Cheze), Cris Varner (Brooke), Stewart Varner, and Jay Varner (Jamie Gumbrecht). Great-nephews and nieces, Davis Tye (Michelle), Keith Tye (Meredith), Hunter Varner, Riley Varner, Landi Baldwin, Reid Thompson, Riley Thompson, Savannah Willingham (Matthew), Gilly Varner, Mavis Varner; and great-great-nieces, Marie Tye and Winsley Varner. Charlie was generous and contributed to various causes, especially those that helped children and animals. The family asks that gifts be made to a charity of your choice. Services will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM, in South View Cemetery in Thomaston. Arrangements by Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston.

