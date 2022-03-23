ajc logo
FLEMING, Rebecca

Rebecca Hayes Fleming, 47, of Duluth, GA passed away March 16, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at _:__ __ at the Duluth First United Methodist Church with Ann Fleming officiating.

Mrs. Fleming was a member of the Duluth First United Methodist Church and was an office manager with Apalachee River Animal Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Fleming; daughter, Isabella Fleming; son, Cole Fleming all of Duluth, GA; parents, Ron and Patricia Hayes of Lavonia, GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jonathan and Lara Hayes of Germany, Matthew and Tamara Hayes of Weaverville, NC; sister and brother-in-law, Melissa and Joshua Bullard of NC. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.




