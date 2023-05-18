X

Fleming, James

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FLEMING, James "Jim"

Native of Atlanta, Jim was born at Piedmont Hospital. He attended Morningside Elementary School and Grady High School, playing football and baseball. He attended Georgia State University, became a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and graduated with a bachelor's in history. Jim had a successful working career as a mortgage broker.

Jim's passion was light-tackle fishing. He was an accomplished fly fisherman, meticulously tied his own flies and loved teaching others. He held numerous state records for catching large fish on light tackle. He was also a huge University of Georgia Bulldogs fan, rarely missing a "Dawgs" football game.

Jim's greatest blessing was 42 years of a contented and useful life, due to his sobriety in Alcoholics Anonymous. He was an active member of the Clarkston 12th Step Group in Tucker, GA, where he attended meetings and was surrounded by wonderful, loving friends. He sponsored numerous and other members of the A.A. program, leaving a legacy of sobriety in A.A.

Jim was preceded in death by his son, James Kevin Fleming; survived by his wife, Barbara Fleming; daughter, Laura Nixon; and son-in-law, Martin Nixon of Sarasota, FL.

There will be a private memorial service for family and friends. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to: LifeLine Animal Project, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta, GA 30340.

https://lifelineanimal.org/donate-today/

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Andria Brooks

Staffing shortages force GDOT to scale back roadside assistance in metro Atlanta10h ago

In fight for cleaner air, feds target the big yellow school bus
9h ago

Credit: Caroline Silva

Shooting at west Midtown apartments leads to 5-hour search for suspect, arrest
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Donald Trump set to address Georgia GOP convention
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Donald Trump set to address Georgia GOP convention
8h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

No Mor Chikin: Greenbriar Mall bids farewell to historic Chick-fil-A location
11h ago
The Latest

Neely, Frank
Brands, James
Martin, Anges
1h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
17h ago
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top