FLEMING, James "Jim"



Native of Atlanta, Jim was born at Piedmont Hospital. He attended Morningside Elementary School and Grady High School, playing football and baseball. He attended Georgia State University, became a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and graduated with a bachelor's in history. Jim had a successful working career as a mortgage broker.



Jim's passion was light-tackle fishing. He was an accomplished fly fisherman, meticulously tied his own flies and loved teaching others. He held numerous state records for catching large fish on light tackle. He was also a huge University of Georgia Bulldogs fan, rarely missing a "Dawgs" football game.



Jim's greatest blessing was 42 years of a contented and useful life, due to his sobriety in Alcoholics Anonymous. He was an active member of the Clarkston 12th Step Group in Tucker, GA, where he attended meetings and was surrounded by wonderful, loving friends. He sponsored numerous and other members of the A.A. program, leaving a legacy of sobriety in A.A.



Jim was preceded in death by his son, James Kevin Fleming; survived by his wife, Barbara Fleming; daughter, Laura Nixon; and son-in-law, Martin Nixon of Sarasota, FL.



There will be a private memorial service for family and friends. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to: LifeLine Animal Project, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta, GA 30340.



https://lifelineanimal.org/donate-today/

