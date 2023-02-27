FLEMING, Damon K.
July 15, 1998 - February 14, 2023
Damon K. Fleming, age 24, of Atlanta , GA passed on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 11:00 AM, at Flat Rock Community Church, 4542 Evans Mill Lithonia, GA 30038. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
