FLEMING, Damon K.



July 15, 1998 - February 14, 2023



Damon K. Fleming, age 24, of Atlanta , GA passed on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 11:00 AM, at Flat Rock Community Church, 4542 Evans Mill Lithonia, GA 30038. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel.

