ajc logo
X

Fleming, Claud

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FLEMING, Sr., Claud

Claud Allen Fleming Sr. passed away on October 22, 2022, at the age of 81, in Tranquility Hospice Care. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 26th at the First United Methodist Church in Marietta. Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta.

Claud was born at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA, on July 17, 1941. Claud graduated from Southwest High School in Atlanta before serving two years in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Dorothy Fleming; sister, Joyce Evans; in-laws, Wynn and Zadie Belle Copeland; and his precious son, Josh Fleming. He is survived by his wife, Sue, of 52 years; his son, Claud Jr. (Hap); his grandchildren, Zadie Fleming, Hap Allen Fleming, Colby, Abigail and Amelia Pierce. Also, his brother, Al, and Saundra Fleming; as well as many brothers and sisters in-law and nieces and nephews.

Claud was a sharp businessman and owned CFC, Inc. and HD Flooring Solutions with his son, Hap. He was a loving, kind, and generous man that was always positive and upbeat even in the most difficult times. Claud will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Thank you to all the tremendous caretakers over the last couple of months at Emory, Kennestone and Tranquility.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Wellstar Hospice in his honor.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Uncredited

Police: Boyfriend at Texas hospital for baby's birth kills 21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Roswell couple start renovations after landing historic farmhouse for $125K
18h ago

Credit: AP

Kickoff, TV set for Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech
12h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he 'had no choice'
5h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he 'had no choice'
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Exclusive: Wellstar to shut East Point clinic, donate to neighbor clinic
6h ago
The Latest

Cloud, Burt
Benton, Arthur
1h ago
Rehkopf, Elizabeth
1h ago
Featured

Credit: NETFLIX/NYT/HBO

TV best bets with ‘The White Lotus,’ Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Matthew Perry
14h ago
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top