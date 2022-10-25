Fleming, Claud

FLEMING, Sr., Claud



Claud Allen Fleming Sr. passed away on October 22, 2022, at the age of 81, in Tranquility Hospice Care. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 26th at the First United Methodist Church in Marietta. Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta.



Claud was born at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA, on July 17, 1941. Claud graduated from Southwest High School in Atlanta before serving two years in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Dorothy Fleming; sister, Joyce Evans; in-laws, Wynn and Zadie Belle Copeland; and his precious son, Josh Fleming. He is survived by his wife, Sue, of 52 years; his son, Claud Jr. (Hap); his grandchildren, Zadie Fleming, Hap Allen Fleming, Colby, Abigail and Amelia Pierce. Also, his brother, Al, and Saundra Fleming; as well as many brothers and sisters in-law and nieces and nephews.



Claud was a sharp businessman and owned CFC, Inc. and HD Flooring Solutions with his son, Hap. He was a loving, kind, and generous man that was always positive and upbeat even in the most difficult times. Claud will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Thank you to all the tremendous caretakers over the last couple of months at Emory, Kennestone and Tranquility.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Wellstar Hospice in his honor.



