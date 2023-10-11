Obituaries

Fleischauer, Frederick

Oct 11, 2023

FLEISCHAUER, Frederick

Frederick Ralph Fleischauer, born November 1, 1949, passed away on October 6, 2023 at the age of 73. Fred was a long-time hairdresser based in Dayton, Ohio for most of his life, interrupted by a period in Las Vegas as personal hairdresser to singer Phyllis McGuire and the McGuire Sisters. Most recently, he worked at a variety of assisted living homes northeast of Atlanta. He was predeceased by his parents, Frederick Herbert Fleischauer and Charlotte Cloppert Fleischauer; and by his sister, Connie. He is survived by his husband, Steven D. Miller of Johns Creek, Georgia. No services are planned. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel, (770)476-2535.




