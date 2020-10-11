Fleck, Sydney Redfield

FLECK (REDFIELD), Sydney Sydney Redfield Fleck, age 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Norcross, Georgia due to complications associated with Parkinson's disease. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 25, 1934 to Clifford Steele Redfield and Violet Redden Redfield. She graduated in 1952 from Stevens High School in Germantown, Pennsylvania. She went on to graduate from the University of Delaware in 1956 with a degree in Elementary Education and was an avid Blue Hen fan. She married Dr. Roland F. Fleck, Jr. on June 17, 1961 in Mt. Airy, Pennsylvania. She worked as a Director of several Child Development centers throughout the north and southeast. Sydney truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, snacking on peppermint patties, and reading books. She is survived by her daughter, Susan F. Edwards (Ralph) of Charleston, SC and her son, William R. Fleck (Frances) of Lilburn, GA; 4 grandchildren - Kimberlee N. Edwards, Elizabeth B. Edwards, Libby M. Fleck, and Matthew W. Fleck; sister-in-law Hilda Lewis (Albert); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service is scheduled for family only at 1:30 pm on October 17, 2020 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 5801 Hugh Howell Rd., Stone Mountain, GA 30087. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at https://www.michaeljfox.org/.

