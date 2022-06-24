FLANIGAN, Ronald
Ronald Keith Flanigan entered eternal rest on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The family will receive friends Thursday June 30, 2022 from 12-8 PM. A private service is planned. Gregory B Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, Georgia 30034. Hallandale Memorial Gardens, 770.981.1144
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
