In Memoriam



Jesse "Jay" Flanigan, IV



December 19, 1976 - May 18, 2020







Jay IV is still with us. A shining star



in every sense of the word! His kind,



loving, generous spirit will never leave



us. GOD granted rest for



an Angelic Soul.



Profoundly blessed, but



gone too soon.



He is loved and missed.







Camellia Flanigan Mother, Aunts



Gloria Sparks and Elaine Johnson,



Cousins, Extended Family and Friends.