Flanagan, Dianne

Dianne Hicks Flanagan passed away in a peaceful sleep on July 25, 2023. Dianne was born at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 31, 1943. She was the daughter of the late Frank Lee Hicks and Dorice Strickland Hicks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter "Bud" Flanagan II; and sons, Walter Wade Flanagan III and Kelly Flanagan. She is survived by her son, Patrick Flanagan (Darcy); sisters, Gail Hicks, Beverly Weaver (Bill), and Debbie Greathouse (Ed); grandchildren, Caroline, Katie, Hannah, Sophie, Zoe, Chloe, and Rowan; three great-granddaughters; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Dianne graduated from West Fulton High School in 1961 and married Bud in 1963. They moved to Douglasville in 1971, where they resided for over 50 years. Dianne retired in 1994 from a 30-year career at Ft. McPherson. She was an expert in military databases and computer systems, analyzing and reporting on Army unit capability and readiness. She was instrumental in developing computer models to support our armed forces in Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Diane earned exceptional performance ratings as a civil servant for her innovativeness, creativity, dedication, loyalty, humor, and ability to communicate and work with all levels of officers. These attributes extended to all parts of Dianne's life. She was a confidante, counselor, supporter, mentor, and friend to many. She is loved and remembered for her charming personality, quick wit, loving and giving nature, and her melodious Southern accent. A graveside service for the family will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580



