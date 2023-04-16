Flagg, Agnes

FLAGG (O'GORMAN), Agnes Lorraine



Agnes Lorraine O'Gorman Flagg, age 92, of Cumming, GA passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023. She was born on May 27, 1930, in Monmouth County, NJ. She was the daughter of the late Francis P. O'Gorman and Agnes T. Daly O'Gorman. In 1947, she graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School in New Jersey and worked at J. Kridel Clothiers where she met her future husband, Donald L. Flagg. They were married on May 10, 1952 and moved to Dunwoody, GA in 1967.



Agnes, "Ag", was a pioneer in Atlanta real estate with a career spanning over 30 years. She paved the way for working women, becoming one of the first female real estate brokers in the early 1970s with Spratlin Realtors in Sandy Springs, GA. In 1987, she became a Vice President, and Managing Broker of Harry Norman Realtors in Alpharetta and had a long successful career, opening 3 offices around the area. In 2004, she partnered with Crye-Leike Realtors to open offices in the Atlanta area. She served as Managing Broker of Crye-Leike in Alpharetta until her retirement in 2005.



Ag was a beloved wife, mother, and friend to many. She is survived by three of her five children, Donna Flagg, Kevin Flagg, and Melanie Flagg Brewer. She is survived in death by Jeffrey Flagg (1955 - 2020) and Maleia Flagg (1963). She loved seven grandchildren: Heather Liddell Pennington, Maleia Liddell, Erin Flagg, Kathleen Flagg Fields, Rachel Flagg, William Brewer, and Katherine Brewer. She was fortunate to enjoy four great-grandchildren: Malik Warfield-Liddell, Ansley Liddell, Jordan Pennington, and Genevieve Liddell; and live to know three great-great grandchildren, Evangeline Liddell, Matthew Liddell, and Luke Liddell.



Ag loved music, Broadway, and opera. Driving past her Dunwoody home, one would frequently hear the joyous laughter of family and friends spilling from her backyard, and sometimes the occasional clucks from her beloved backyard chickens. She enjoyed entertaining by her pool, and this is where many happy memories were made.



A Mass in her honor will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody, GA.



