FITZPATRICK, Cecil



Celebration of Life Services for Deacon Cecil Fitzpatrick, of Stone Mountain, will be held Saturday, October 21, 2023; 11:00 AM at Israel Missionary Baptist Church, 2071 Hosea L. Williams Drive, SE Atlanta, Georgia 30317. Reverend Christopher Campbell, Pastor and Eulogist and Reverend William Rollerson, Officiant. The remains will be placed in state at 9:30 AM. Interment Crestlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM.





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