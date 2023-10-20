Obituaries

Fitzpatrick, Cecil

Oct 20, 2023

FITZPATRICK, Cecil

Celebration of Life Services for Deacon Cecil Fitzpatrick, of Stone Mountain, will be held Saturday, October 21, 2023; 11:00 AM at Israel Missionary Baptist Church, 2071 Hosea L. Williams Drive, SE Atlanta, Georgia 30317. Reverend Christopher Campbell, Pastor and Eulogist and Reverend William Rollerson, Officiant. The remains will be placed in state at 9:30 AM. Interment Crestlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM.




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Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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