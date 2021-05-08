Fitzhugh, Joseph

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688613-01_0_0000688613-01-1_20210508.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688613-01_0_0000688613-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><p align="center"><br/><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">In Memoriam <br/><br/>Joseph Fitzhugh<br/><br/>October 26, 1926 - May 7, 2020<br/><br/><br/><br/>It has been one year since you've left us. We miss you <br/><br/>terribly and <br/><br/>love you very much.<br/><br/><br/><br/>Love, <br/><br/>Vivian and Family</font></p><br/>