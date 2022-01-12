FITZGERALD, Peggy



Peggy Ann (Brantley) Fitzgerald of Marietta, Georgia died Monday, December 28 of natural causes. Peggy was pre-deceased by her loving husband of 58 years, John H. Fitzgerald, in 2018.



Peggy was born on April 25, 1937 in Wrightsville, Georgia as the only child of Buford and Ann (Price) Brantley. When only 11 months old, her father was killed in a traffic accident, and Peggy remained in Wrightsville with her beloved grandparents, Alden and Alma (Hartley) Price while her mother worked in Macon, Georgia and commuted to Wrightsville. Peggy and her mother moved to Indianapolis, Indiana when Peggy was 13 years old. Peggy graduated from Shortridge High School and attended Butler University for four years, where she majored in early childhood education. At Butler, she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.



Peggy and John married in 1959 after having dated since they were set up on a blind date in the eighth grade, and they raised their three children in a long, loving marriage. Peggy was a dedicated wife and mother who cherished her ability to forego a career in order to be the stay-at-home partner in her marriage, support her children's many activities and participate significantly and generously in volunteer roles in her children's schools and the family's communities.



The family moved numerous times before settling in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania in 1976 and finally in Marietta, Georgia in 1984.



In Marietta, Peggy was an active member of the Willow Point Homeowner's Association, serving over many years as President, Recreation Chairman, Community Services/Architectural Guidelines Committee Chairman and numerous other roles, and was a long-time member of the Willow Point Women's Club. Peggy was devoted to her Willow Point neighbors, whose friendships, kindness, and assistance were cornerstones in her life and contributed to her ability to live in the family home until her death.



Surviving Peggy are her children Cathy Muscato, Teresa Fitzgerald and Jeffrey Fitzgerald, her children's spouses, Craig Muscato, David Wofsy and Melanie (Odum) Fitzgerald, and her grandchildren Nate Muscato, Ben Muscato, Grace Wofsy and Crystil McKinney.



Peggy will be interred next to John at the Columbarium of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Marietta. Funeral arrangements have not yet been made. Anyone wishing to make a contribution in her memory is encouraged to consider Weinstein Hospice, who provided Peggy with immense support through John's illness and death, or MUST Ministries. Condolence messages and shared memories will be gratefully received by her family at condolencespeggyfitz@gmail.com.

