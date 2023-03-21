FITZGERALD, Mary



Mary Greaber Fitzgerald of Marietta, GA, died peacefully surrounded by her family on March 15, 2023. Her death follows nearly a decade of suffering from a progressive neurodegenerative illness. She was 66. Mary was born on March 29, 1956 in Memphis, TN to Sully and Rita Greaber.



Mary was the first of four children and attended Sandy Springs High School and Belmont Abbey College, majoring in accounting. After graduation from college, she worked for PriceWaterhouse and earned her Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation. She then worked for Plantation Pipe Line Company and BellSouth. She earned her MBA Finance at Georgia State. It was there she met the love of her life, Steve, and married in 1987. They had two children, Dan and Shannon, who were the joys of their lives. After having children, she worked part-time performing valuation analysis and litigation support.



Mary was proud of her strong Catholic faith. She was active in her local church and frequently was the cantor for weekend Masses. She also sang the national anthem several times for the Atlanta Braves. She had a great sense of humor, and she could laugh in the midst of troubling events—even late in her illness.



Mary had a kind heart and helped relatives and friends in need of assistance, especially in tax and financial matters. She was a loyal friend who would help anytime and anywhere, regardless of the sacrifice involved. Most of all, she took great pride in raising her children and trying to impart wisdom and love.



She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Steve; two children, Dan and Shannon; sister, Catherine Abely (Bill); brothers, John Greaber (Connie) and Pat Greaber (Karen); four nieces and one nephew.



Mary's kind spirit and loving nature will truly be missed by all her family and friends.



Mary's funeral will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, March 28 at the Catholic Church of St. Ann, 4905 Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30062. A reception will follow. A visitation will be held at 5:30 PM-7 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 with a vigil liturgy at 6:30 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, in mem. Mary G Fitzgerald, 4905 Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA 30062.



