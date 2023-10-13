Obituaries

Fitten, Sarah

Oct 13, 2023

FITTEN, Sarah C.

Celebration of Life Services for Mother Sarah C. Fitten, of Conley, will be held Saturday, October 14, 2023, 12:00 Noon, at Butler Street Baptist Church, 315 Ralph McGill Boulevard, NE Atlanta, Georgia 30312. Reverend Derrick Shelton, officiating. The remains will be placed in state at 11:00 AM. Interment South-View Cemetery. She is survived by her children and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 11:00 AM.

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, (404) 371-0772-3.




