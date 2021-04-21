Fisk, David

FISK, Jr., David



David Lee Fisk, Jr., of Buford, GA, passed away at home Saturday, April 17, 2021. David honorably served in the United States Marine Corps for 4 years and recently retired from OFS in Norcross, GA, after 45 years. He is survived by his parents, Miriam and David Fisk, Sr. of Buford, GA, his brother, Dr. Thomas Fisk (Deborah) of Orlando, FL, his sister, Hope Perry (Bob) of Winterville, GA, and several adoring nieces and nephews. David will be greatly missed by his friends and family but will always be remembered for his generosity, sense of humor, love of animals and the outdoors. A memorial service in celebration of David's life will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 5 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church (1450 Pine Rd., Dacula, GA 30019) or Gwinnett County Animal Welfare (Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center, 884 Winder Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30045) in David's name. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, 770-945-6924. Share memories of David at hamiltonmillchapel.com.

