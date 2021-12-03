FISHER, Taniya Keshon



Taniya Keshon Fisher was born August 21, 1993 to the parents of Shawn Fisher and Shnetha Sanders in Atlanta, GA.



Taniya experienced adversity from the start, being born with liver disease. She encountered many medical challenges throughout her years. Her parents were informed that she would not make it to her teenage years, however she proved resilient and a true fighter until the end.



Taniya was raised in Jonesboro, GA and graduated from Mt Zion High School in 2011. She had a love and passion for fashion which was evident every time you saw her. She always had to have the latest fashion trend 'Jordans.' Taniya treasured time with her family, she enjoyed laughing and having fun while spending time with her parents, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins (especially her sister-cousin Ashley). She had a multitude of friends that could always count on her because of her big heart.



Celebration of Life for Ms Taniya Fisher will be held Friday, December 3, 2021, 11:00 AM at Word of Faith Love Center in East Point, GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME, INC. 404-768-2993.

