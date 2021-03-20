FISHER, Ronald



Ronald Fisher age 101 of Decatur, passed away peacefully in his home at Clairmont Place on March 12, 2021, from complications of heart disease. Born in a house in Atlanta to Inez Virginia and James Nelson Fisher, he grew up on Adams Street in Decatur with his parents, sister, Virginia, and three brothers, Glenn, Paul and Jimmy.



Ronald attended Winnona Park School and Decatur High School where he graduated in 1936. He then attended Emory University and North Georgia College where he met the love of his life, Antoinette "Nettie" King. They married in 1939 and spent 71 happy years together until her death on Christmas Day 2010. Both were active members of Decatur First Baptist Church. They purchased their Scott Boulevard home in 1949 before the road was even paved. For the rest of their marriage, they lived in this home where they raised their children.



Ronald served in the United States Navy during World War II and was happy to come home after landing Marines on the beach of Nagasaki, five days after the United States dropped the atomic bomb. After the war, he began his career as the credit manager of Walthour & Hood, a wholesale sporting goods company in Atlanta. After his retirement in 1984, Ronald and Nettie traveled extensively throughout North America, South America and Europe.



In 2014, Ronald moved to Clairmont Place, an independent senior living facility where he renewed old friendships and made many new friends as well. He was well known for his integrity, humility and great sense of humor. The family would like to thank Marilyn Daley and Latoya Henry who were his dedicated and compassionate caregivers.



Ronald is survived by three children: Judy Collins (George) of Concord, Georgia; Linda Strange (Carey) of Huntsville, Alabama; Fred Fisher (Patricia) of Atlanta, Georgia. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Decatur First Baptist Church in memory of Ronald Fisher. A private graveside service will be held at Decatur Cemetery. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

