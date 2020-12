FISHER-PATTERSON, Barbara Marie



Passed away November 29, 2020.



Public viewing Sunday, December 6th from 12-6 pm.



Services are Monday the 7th at 11:00 am. Both service at



Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 404-349-3000.



Zoom meeting code 852 0050 6071 to view services. Password is Acts24:15 (no spaces)