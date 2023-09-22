Fisher-McKoy, Shakira

FISHER-MCKOY, Shakira

Age 26, of Lithonia, GA, passed September 5, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 11 AM, River of Life Christian Center. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

