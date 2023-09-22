FISHER-MCKOY, Shakira
Age 26, of Lithonia, GA, passed September 5, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 11 AM, River of Life Christian Center. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
