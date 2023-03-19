Fisher, Jean

X

Jean Foster Johnston Fisher was born in Philadelphia, PA, on November 15, 1925, the fifth child of George and Elsie Johnston. She married William H. Fisher, Jr. on February 25, 1950, and gave birth to and raised four children, William, George, Jean, and Joan. Devoting her life to her husband and children, Jean's love made a home for her family. She passed away on February 25, 2023, at the age of 97. Services will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM, at the Swords Methodist Church, 1401 Swords Road, Buckhead, GA. Reverend William Neely presiding. Reception from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, at Harbor Club on Lake Oconee. Jean is survived by her children, William, Jean, and Joan; her grandchildren, David, George H., Natalie, Kristin, Francisco, Anya, and Amber; her great-grandchildren, Aly, Blake, Lillie, Davie, Stevie, Logan, Savannah, Luca, and Diego. We will miss her constant smile, humor and optimism.

