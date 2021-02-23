FISHER, Gerard "Jerry"



Gerard ("Jerry") Fisher of Delray Beach, Florida, passed away on February 21, 2021 from complications of COVID-19. Jerry, a devoted husband and proud father of five, grandfather of eight, and great-grandfather of four, was a long-time executive in the wholesale wine and liquor business.



Jerry was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on October 8, 1927. He joined the Navy in 1945 and, after serving, attended the University of Connecticut and graduated with a degree in Business. Jerry met his late wife, Helen Berkman, in high school and they were married in 1950. They settled and raised three children, first in Fairfield, CT, then Villanova, PA, and finally in Atlanta, GA. Helen passed away in 1975 after 25 years of marriage and Jerry moved to Jacksonville, Florida, where he met and married Joan Perlman in 1977. Jerry and Joan recently celebrated 43 years of marriage. Together, Jerry and his three children, and Joan and her two sons, created a loving and close-knit blended family.



Jerry went into the wholesale wine and liquor business in Hartford, Connecticut, eventually joining National Distributing Company in 1970. During the course of his 30-year career at National, Jerry ran its Atlanta, North Florida, and South Florida operations. At the time of his retirement, he was President/Managing Director of the South Florida operation. Among his many other achievements at National, Jerry claimed responsibility for introducing his personal go-to vodka, Ketel One, into the Southeast market.



Well-known for his "larger than life" personality, Jerry was loved by everyone who knew him. In his later years, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren became the center of his life, and he took great pride and joy from their accomplishments.



Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Joan, his four children, Scott (Marcy Bass) of Marietta, GA, Lauren (Ron Eisenman) of Marietta, GA, Randy Figur (Adrienne) of Marietta, GA and Lowell Figur of Brookhaven, GA; his late daughter Dale's husband, David Blumenthal, of Penn Valley, PA; his grandchildren, Gregory Eisenman (Amy), Jeffrey Fisher (Jamie Cohen), Michael Fisher (Allison Book), Heather Eisenman, Julia Blumenthal, Robert Eisenman, Hailey Figur and Jordyn Figur; his four great-grandchildren, Dylan and Riley Eisenman and Ella and Ethan Fisher; and his sister, Joan Komisar, of Stoughton, MA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family members.



In addition to Helen, he was predeceased by their eldest daughter, Dale Fisher.



Donations in Jerry's memory can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, B'nai Torah Congregation (Boca Raton, FL) or a charity of your choice. A private funeral will be held at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, February 24th. The funeral will be streamed via Zoom. Please refer to www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com to view the livestream. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

