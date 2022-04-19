ajc logo
X

Fisch, William

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FISCH, William Walton "Billy"

William "Billy" Walton Fisch, an Atlanta native and seventh generation Atlantan, who's great, great grandfather, Joseph Thompson was considered the first physician in Atlanta, died of natural causes at his home on Sunday, March 20, 2022. He was 92 years old.

Billy was the son of Joseph Carl Fisch and Josephine Clarke Fisch. He attended E. Rivers Elementary and North Fulton High School before graduating from McCallie Military School in Chattanooga, TN.

He graduated from the University of Georgia, where he was a vital member of the 1951 SEC Championship Swimming Team. Billy set the NCAA record for the 50 meter freestyle as well as being the anchor for the 50 meter and 200 meter relay.

He was a proud member of Phi Delta Theta, known to all of his brothers as Bomba. He made lifelong friends, that brought him back to Athens into his 80's to cheer on his beloved Georgia Bulldog Football Team. Upon graduation, he moved back to Atlanta and worked in his families commercial bakery business, recognized by native Atlantans as The Highland Bakery. With the changing model of the home delivery bakery service, Billy transitioned into a career in commercial real estate with the Sharp Boylston Company.

Upon retirement Billy moved, with his wife Robie, to their home on Lake Burton where they had been a part of the community since 1965. He was an active Rotary Club member in Clayton, GA and a member of Waterfall Country Club where he played golf regularly, until declining health. He was a member of The Cathedral of St. Philip in Atlanta, GA and St. James Episcopal Church in Clayton, GA. He also loved and attended Boat Church on Lake Burton. He was a member in good standing of the Buckhead Boys and the Atlanta social club The 9 O'clocks as well as the Atlanta Rotary Club.

Billy was proceeded in death by his wife, Robie Strickland Fisch and is survived by his four children: Walton Fisch, Catherine Woerheide (John), Elizabeth Fisch and David Fisch (Sara). Grandchildren Laurel, Daisy, Willis, Sigi, Felix, Kiki, and Sally.

He is also survived by his sister, Joan Fisch Gallivan (Jimmy) and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a service honoring Billy and Robie Fisch on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM conducted by the Archbishop of the Anglican Church in North America -Foley Beach.

The service will be held at The Chophouse at LaPrades located at 25 Shoreline Trail Lake Burton, GA 30523.

Lunch will be provided after the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wildcat Volunteer Fire & Rescue 5228 Highway - 197 Clarkesville, GA 30523

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Beck Funeral Home

898 Highway 441 South

Clayton, GA

30525

https://www.beckfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
FILE - A Delta Airlines aircraft takes off as passengers await the boarding process, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta. For another year, summer travel plans are up in the air even as more people are ready to take to the skies. Summer vacations are roaring back, but you still need Plans A, B and possibly C to make sure you get away. Book flights and lodging early and take advantage of more generous change and cancellation policies. If traveling internationally is on your wish list, match your pandemic risk tolerance to the rules in other countries. Most importantly, be flexible since you never know when the next COVID-19 wave may upend even the best-laid plans.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Credit: Mike Stewart

Delta ends mask mandate on flights6h ago
Attorney Shean Williams and D’Mari Johnson's family addressed the media Monday morning, more than a week after the 11-year-old was shot in the back of the head outside a skating rink in DeKalb County. (Credit: Caroline Silva / Caroline.Silva@ajc.com)

Credit: Caroline Silva

Family begs for answers as 11-year-old shot at DeKalb skating rink fights for life
9h ago
Atlanta, Thursday April 14, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Credit: Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com

Atlanta mayor’s transition team recommends policies in public safety, ethics
10h ago
After releasing a sketch of a hiker found dead in North Georgia, the GBI announced the man had been identified as 41-year-old Stephen Lucas Ryan of Pennsylvania.

Credit: GBI / Kelly Lawson

GBI identifies hiker found dead in Fannin County as Pennsylvania man
9h ago
After releasing a sketch of a hiker found dead in North Georgia, the GBI announced the man had been identified as 41-year-old Stephen Lucas Ryan of Pennsylvania.

Credit: GBI / Kelly Lawson

GBI identifies hiker found dead in Fannin County as Pennsylvania man
9h ago
December 16, 2021 Atlanta - Guests look at Rivian R1T electric truck during a press conference at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Electric vehicle maker Rivian on Thursday confirmed its plans to build a $5 billion assembly plant and battery factory in Georgia, which Gov. Brian Kemp called Òthe largest single economic development project ever in this stateÕs history.Ó (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues
11h ago
The Latest
Stuebing, Vernon
Powers, Geneva
2h ago
Hudson, Bobby
2h ago
Featured
Half as many Georgians opted to register at driver’s license offices last year compared with 2020, a drop from 79% to 39%. The sharp decrease indicates that automatic voter registration is no longer working as it had in the past. AJC FILE

Did Georgia weaken automatic voter registration?
15h ago
Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues
11h ago
Atlanta mayor’s transition team recommends policies in public safety, ethics
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top