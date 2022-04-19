FISCH, William Walton "Billy"



William "Billy" Walton Fisch, an Atlanta native and seventh generation Atlantan, who's great, great grandfather, Joseph Thompson was considered the first physician in Atlanta, died of natural causes at his home on Sunday, March 20, 2022. He was 92 years old.



Billy was the son of Joseph Carl Fisch and Josephine Clarke Fisch. He attended E. Rivers Elementary and North Fulton High School before graduating from McCallie Military School in Chattanooga, TN.



He graduated from the University of Georgia, where he was a vital member of the 1951 SEC Championship Swimming Team. Billy set the NCAA record for the 50 meter freestyle as well as being the anchor for the 50 meter and 200 meter relay.



He was a proud member of Phi Delta Theta, known to all of his brothers as Bomba. He made lifelong friends, that brought him back to Athens into his 80's to cheer on his beloved Georgia Bulldog Football Team. Upon graduation, he moved back to Atlanta and worked in his families commercial bakery business, recognized by native Atlantans as The Highland Bakery. With the changing model of the home delivery bakery service, Billy transitioned into a career in commercial real estate with the Sharp Boylston Company.



Upon retirement Billy moved, with his wife Robie, to their home on Lake Burton where they had been a part of the community since 1965. He was an active Rotary Club member in Clayton, GA and a member of Waterfall Country Club where he played golf regularly, until declining health. He was a member of The Cathedral of St. Philip in Atlanta, GA and St. James Episcopal Church in Clayton, GA. He also loved and attended Boat Church on Lake Burton. He was a member in good standing of the Buckhead Boys and the Atlanta social club The 9 O'clocks as well as the Atlanta Rotary Club.



Billy was proceeded in death by his wife, Robie Strickland Fisch and is survived by his four children: Walton Fisch, Catherine Woerheide (John), Elizabeth Fisch and David Fisch (Sara). Grandchildren Laurel, Daisy, Willis, Sigi, Felix, Kiki, and Sally.



He is also survived by his sister, Joan Fisch Gallivan (Jimmy) and many nieces and nephews.



There will be a service honoring Billy and Robie Fisch on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM conducted by the Archbishop of the Anglican Church in North America -Foley Beach.



The service will be held at The Chophouse at LaPrades located at 25 Shoreline Trail Lake Burton, GA 30523.



Lunch will be provided after the service.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wildcat Volunteer Fire & Rescue 5228 Highway - 197 Clarkesville, GA 30523



Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.

