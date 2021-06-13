Firth, Gerald

FIRTH, Dr., Gerald Richmond



Dr. Gerald Richmond Firth, Professor Emeritus of Educational Leadership at the University of Georgia passed away June 7, 2021 at the age of 90. He was born on October 6,1930 in Amsterdam, NY to Gerald B. and Marion Richmond Firth. He graduated as valedictorian of his class from LaSalle Institute in Troy, NY. Dr. Firth earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Science



Education cum laude from the State University of New York at Albany and his Master of Arts and Doctor of Education degrees from Teachers College, Columbia University, New York, New York. Prior to joining the faculty of UGA he was Associate Professor at the University of Minnesota and Full Professor at the University of Alabama. During his 27 years at UGA Dr. Firth served as Interim Dean of the College of Education, Interim Director of the Division of Academic Assistance and Chairman of the Department of Curriculum and Supervision. From 1989-91 Dr. Firth became Chief of Party for the Egypt National Curriculum Project in Cairo to convert the Ministry of Education from the established British model to the emerging American model. He co-edited and authored textbooks and articles in his fields of instructional supervision, curriculum development and educational leadership. Dr. Firth took great pleasure in the over hundred doctoral students who pursued leadership positions in public schools, higher education and ministries of education in Australia, Thailand, Egypt and Zimbabwe. Dr. Firth enjoyed serving as a consultant to schools in Mexico, Columbia, Ecuador, Panama, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.



Dr. Firth was an active member of Athens First United Methodist Church and the Cornerstone Sunday School Class.



Dr. Firth is survived by his beloved wife and lifelong traveling companion of 68 years, Dr. Doris Yaddow Firth. He is survived by his children: Dr. Paul G. Firth (wife Diana) of Macon, GA, Dr. Mark R. Firth (wife Jan) of Athens, GA, Rev. Lori Lampert (husband Ben) of Springfield, MO, and Holly Feltovic (husband David) of Bethlehem, GA. As well as 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Larson (husband Richard) of Boulder, CO.



Visitation will be held Friday, June 18 from 5-8 PM at Lord and Stephens, WEST, Watkinsville. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Athens First UMC with the Rev. Chuck Hodges and Rev. Martha Aenchbacher officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Athens First United Methodist Church or Wesley Woods Foundation, with their gratitude.



Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.


