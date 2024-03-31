Obituaries

Firebaugh, Paula

2 hours ago

FIREBAUGH, Paula

Paula Rice Firebaugh, age 65, of Smyrna, GA, passed away on November 23, 2023. Paula was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, to her late parents Corinne Scott Rice and Paul J. Rice. She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Zane Firebaugh. Paula had a successful career in Sales and Marketing over the years, establishing many lifelong friendships along the way. She had a deep passion for horses. Paula was a cradle Episcopalian who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, reading, and collecting the families' history and traditions. She especially enjoyed being "Coco" to her precious granddaughters. Paula is survived by her children, A. Blake Sumner of Atlanta, GA, Katherine C. Firebaugh (George) of Manchester, NH and James "Harrison" Firebaugh (Hannah) of Dallas, GA; grandchildren, Amelia G. Firebaugh and Madelyn R. Firebaugh; brother, William J. "Bill" Rice (Julie) of Smyrna, GA; sister Nancy Rice (Dan Gibson) of New Market, TN; nephew, William D. "Will" Rice (Kacie) of Roswell, GA; two grandnieces and two grandnephews. A graveside service will be held at Midway Cemetery, 4635 Dallas Hwy, Powder Springs, GA, Saturday April 6, 2024, at 2:00 PM with a celebration of life to follow in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Georgia Public Broadcasting, 260 14th Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.

