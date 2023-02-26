Finocchio, Barbara

FINOCCHIO (STEIN), Barbara



Barbara Stein Finocchio, age 84, of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away on February 17, 2023. She attended Bethany College for her Bachelor Degree in Education and the University of Pittsburgh for her Master Degree in Education. Barbara worked in the Jewish Community Center field in Atlanta, Houston, and Rochester, NY. She served as the Program Director of Camp Barney Medintz in its early years, was the Day Camp Director at the Houston JCC and served as the Director of Camp Seneca Lake of the Rochester JCC. Barbara left this field to become an elementary school teacher in 1976 in Atlanta, Georgia and eventually became a reading specialist, retiring in 2011 having taught for 34 years. Her entire career was devoted to children. She heard from children telling her about their lives and careers until her death. Barbara met her husband, Michael at the AJCC in 1966 and they married in 1970. This year they celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary. She was an avid sports fan and always rooted for her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates. She loved to cruise and went on 20 cruises with her husband and family. Barbara was an amazing woman who had a passion for her career. She loved children and wanted to see them succeed. She was witty, sarcastic, very smart and could charm anyone and get them to perform a task and make them believe it was their idea. She was admired by the teachers she worked with. She was the epitome of style. Although her nails, jewelry, hair and clothes were always on point, her heart was her true beauty. Barbara had the gift of making those around her feel valued and loved. She touched so many lives. Barbara was predeceased by her father, Leon Stein; mother, Ethel Eger; her brothers, Dr. Herbert Stein and Dr. Jack Stein. She is survived by her husband, Michael Finocchio. Memorial donations may be made to Camp Twin Lakes or Camp Barney Medintz in her memory. An online memorial will be held at a future date. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

