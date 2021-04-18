ajc logo
Finnie, Diane

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

FINNIE, Diane L.

Ms. Diane L. Finnie transitioned on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be Monday, April 19, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 2284 Candler Rd., Decatur, GA. Services entrusted to William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home, 923 McDaniel St., SW Atlanta, GA 30310 404-963-5634 www.wgmurrayandson.com.

Funeral Home Information

William Gayleano Murray & Sons Funeral Home

923 McDaniel Street, SW

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://www.wgmurrayandson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

