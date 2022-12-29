ajc logo
X

Finley, Mattie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FINLEY, Mattie

Celebration of Life Service for Mattie Lee Finley, of Decatur, GA, will be Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM; Philadelphia Baptist Church, 1150 Philadelphia Ave. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Interment; Washington Memorial Park. A wake service will be held Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. 404-758-1731 Mask is required for both services.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Braves acquire reliever Lucas Luetge, outfielder Eli White2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Raffensperger: Trump ‘attacks people, makes stuff up’ to get what he wants

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 in custody after 12-year-old girl shot in DeKalb
10h ago

Credit: Hector Amezcua

Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer
11h ago

Credit: Hector Amezcua

Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer
11h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Seventh defendant enters negotiated guilty plea in YSL RICO case
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Kurt, Kenneth
2h ago
Lawson, Patricia
2h ago
Morrison, William
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Derek Gee/Buffalo News

EXPLAINER: How blizzard stunned even winter-wise Buffalo
7h ago
Today's college bowl games
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top