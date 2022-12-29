FINLEY, Mattie



Celebration of Life Service for Mattie Lee Finley, of Decatur, GA, will be Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM; Philadelphia Baptist Church, 1150 Philadelphia Ave. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Interment; Washington Memorial Park. A wake service will be held Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. 404-758-1731 Mask is required for both services.



