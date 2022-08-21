FINLEY, Jackie



Jackie (Isolyn) Norma Griffin Finley of Marietta, GA, passed away on August 15, 2022 at the age of 97. She was born in 1925 to George Griffin (a chief of police) and Ruth Davidsaver Fleckheizen Griffin in Beloit, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her son, James Griffin Finley; her younger sister, Topsy (Corinne) Neva Griffin; and her ex-husband, James Harold Finley. She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer (Gigi) Finley; and a daughter-in-law, Robyn Hazelrigs of Decatur, GA; and a son, Bradford; and son-in-law Scott Wilson-Finley, of San Diego, CA. Jackie spent her young years as a professional dancer traveling in the Mid-West and at one time was expected to be the next Shirley Temple. She was an honors student and dated her future husband throughout high school and married upon graduation. They eventually moved to Boca Raton, Florida in the 1950s where they bought a house on the intercoastal waterway. There, she was a devoted wife and mother and was one of the founding members of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Jackie continued to be a self-driven, motivated force of life. While raising a second litter of children, 17 years after her first born, she simultaneously began a 25+ year career in communications with IBM in the 1960s. She had many career accomplishments, including playing a key role in the development of the Selectric typewriter and overseeing the IBM Charlie Chaplin series of commercials. In 1977, she relocated to Atlanta and continued her career there until her retirement. Jackie was a brilliant woman but was best known for her ability to make everyone she met feel loved and cherished. Her home was the house where all of the neighborhood kids gathered – she was a second mother to many of them who continue to adore her even into the afterlife. She loved through food and enjoyed hosting anyone with an appetite. Christmas was her favorite holiday with two huge Christmas trees, 15 types of homemade cookies, and spiked holiday cheer served up in special Tom and Jerry mugs. She was well read and a news junkie, who regularly completed the daily NY Times crossword puzzle, even in her '90's. She was known for her one-of-a-kind terms, such as "honor bright" - which meant telling the truth … and "auschkerspeal," an ancient German expression meaning to run out of something, usually an ingredient. Her other true loves included dogs, especially Old English sheepdogs, blue cheese appetizer meatballs, the Masters golf tournament, and traveling the world with her children. She was exceptionally fond of cruising in Alaska, traveling anywhere by train, and visiting her favorite country Norway. She was surprised to learn she had 23% Norwegian DNA. Jackie lived a full life of love, loyalty, and honor. She touched many people's lives and will be missed by many for years to come. A beautiful mother more precious than gold, may her candle burn brightly into eternity.

