FINLAYSON, Kimberly Jean Grice



Kimberly Jean Grice Finlayson of Marietta, Georgia, died on November 17, 2023, at the age of 65.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta with Rev. Randy Bennett officiating. The family will receive friends beforehand at 12:30 PM.



Kim was born on April 30, 1958 in Marietta, Georgia. She grew up in Smyrna and graduated from Campbell High School in 1976. Kim had a BS in Finance. She was a diligent and trusted employee of Tip Top Poultry for almost 20 years, where she was a Financial Analyst until her retirement in 2021.



Kim was devoted to her family, loyal to her friends, and steady in her faith. She will be remembered for her dependability, thoughtfulness, and servant heart, as well as, preparing delicious gourmet meals for friends and family. Kim loved to read, garden, and cheer on the Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Braves. One of her very favorite things was traveling, especially to the beach and the mountains, and her family and friends will treasure memories with her at both.



Kim is survived by her husband, Bob Finlayson; mother, Anita Grice; sister and brother-in-law, Joy and Chris Rideout; son and daughter-in-law, Cole and Anna Bobo; nephews, Drew Kirkland, Will and Marissa Kirkland; extended family, Shelly Martin and Jamie Teagle. A particular joy to Kim was her new grandson, Walt, born in March 2023; Kim was thrilled to become a grandmother and looked forward to being his "KK". Kim was predeceased by her father, Bill Grice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org.



Condolences can be submitted via Kim's Tribute page at mayeswarddobbins.com.



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