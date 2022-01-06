Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Fink, Robert

File photo
caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FINK, Robert K.

Robert K. Fink, age 78, of Elberton, GA passed away December 31, 2021. He was born June 3rd, 1943 in Atlanta, GA, the son of the late Grace Golightly and Edward Fink. Robert was a skilled craftsman and painter, having taught many of his nephews the trade. Robert enjoyed baseball and rooted for the Braves. He also had a passion for gardening and fishing. Robert is survived by his daughter, Bridgette Reed of Lawrenceville, GA and her husband Jeffrey Reed as well as numerous grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Arlene Fink and two daughters, Tippy Jo Hamil and Suzanne Michelle DeMarcus and step daughter Angela Morgan. No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home, Athens, GA.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home

1253 West Broad Street

Athens, GA

30606

https://jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
McConnell, Hazel
1h ago
Wright, Clarice
1h ago
Parks-Stewart, Earlene
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top