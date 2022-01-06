FINK, Robert K.



Robert K. Fink, age 78, of Elberton, GA passed away December 31, 2021. He was born June 3rd, 1943 in Atlanta, GA, the son of the late Grace Golightly and Edward Fink. Robert was a skilled craftsman and painter, having taught many of his nephews the trade. Robert enjoyed baseball and rooted for the Braves. He also had a passion for gardening and fishing. Robert is survived by his daughter, Bridgette Reed of Lawrenceville, GA and her husband Jeffrey Reed as well as numerous grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Arlene Fink and two daughters, Tippy Jo Hamil and Suzanne Michelle DeMarcus and step daughter Angela Morgan. No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home, Athens, GA.

