Fink, Bobbie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FINK, Bobbie Jean

Bobbie Jean Fink (née Spivey), 82, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on April 4, 2023, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Bobbie was born on November 4, 1940, to James and Annie Spivey (née Blondell) in Macon, GA. In 1963, she married Attorney, David H. Fink, having three children. Bobbie made a career as a Tai Chi instructor for many years and was a talented singer, artist, and devoted mother. She is survived by her ex-spouse, David; her son, Jacob Fink; her daughter, Anna Fink-Kujawa; her son, Micah Fink; her grandchildren, Aria Kujawa and Asher Fink; as well as her siblings, Jimmy Spivey, Debbie Spivey and Tammy Spivey-Hudson. A private family memorial service to spread her ashes will be held at Helton Creek Falls. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

