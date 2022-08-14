FINDLEY, Guy Ben



Guy Ben Findley, 89, of Duluth, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Guy was born July 3, 1933 to the late Guy W. Findley and Clare Strickland Findley of Duluth. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Murlene Turner Findley. Guy graduated from Milton High School and attended the University of Georgia. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and after returning from France, he began his career in the early 1960s with Findley Insurance Agency and later Century 21-Findley Real Estate; which he, along with his wife, successfully operated until their retirement. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf, snow skiing and riding his Tennessee Walking Horse. He had many interests and hobbies that he ambitiously pursued. He enjoyed young people and contributed many hours to Coaching Little League Baseball and Football. Guy is survived by his children, daughters, Frankie Findley, Vicki Findley Frost (Ronnie) of Duluth; sons, Ben Findley and Henry Findley of Suwanee; two grandsons, Robert Findley, Atlanta, and Benjamin Findley, Braselton; several nieces; nephews; cousins; and special friend, Ms. Margie Holbrook, Athens. A memorial service will be held 12:30 PM Wednesday, August 17 at Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory Peachtree Corners Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 12:30 PM at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial donation to Duluth First United Methodist Church, 3208 Highway 120, Duluth, GA. 30096. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30328, (770) 448-5757.



