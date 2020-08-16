FINDLAY, James James "J.J." Jerimiah Findlay, age 46, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was born on August 22, 1973, in Altus, Oklahoma, the son William and Brenda Findlay. He received his Bachelor of Arts and was a successful business owner of Kramer's Buckhead Atlanta. J.J. was a man of many talents. He was an artist, an avid reader, and could get around a golf course with the best of them. He had a mindset to excel and knew how to use resources to help those around him. He had a gift of connecting with people and never met a stranger. He had a special heart for cats and made sure every cat he rescued had a home. J.J. loved spending time with family and friends. He was best known for his wicked sense of humor, as well as a few strange looks that he would cast upon unsuspecting people. He was a man that loved life and lived life to the fullest. J.J was a wonderful son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend. His life and influence will forever remain in the lives of all who were fortunate enough to have known him. He was preceded in death by his beloved father, William Robert Findlay. He is survived by his mother, Brenda Findlay, his brother Billy Findlay (Priscilla), nephew Harrison, niece Eliza Jane, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. J.J. will be laid to rest in a private family service. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Wounded Warrior Project.



