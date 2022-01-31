FINCHER, William "Bill"



William "Bill" Barden Fincher III, a longtime Atlanta resident, passed away in his Johns Creek, GA, home early on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. He was 64 years of age and died from cancer.



A native of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Fincher was born on November 24, 1957. He graduated from South Plantation High School in 1975 and was recruited by the University of Georgia's track and field program. His time in the 400-meter hurdles is still on the record books at UGA.



Upon graduation in 1981, he began his life-long career in sales management for high end electronics companies. Some of the intricate electronics he worked with are used in military applications, satellites and also the Hubble Space Telescope.



He was preceded in death by his parents William Barden Fincher, Jr. and Vida Fae "Stevie" (Kepner) Fincher. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Rebecca Salley Fincher, of Johns Creek; sons William David Fincher (Katia) of Maui, Hi., Benjamin Reid Fincher (Randi) of Birmingham, AL, and John Barden Fincher of Johns Creek; granddaughter, Elle Rose Fincher of Maui; brother David Clay Fincher (Sean Meintjes) of Turtle Town, TN; niece, Jessica Jaye Fincher of Birmingham, AL; and nephew, John Harlan Fincher of Flowery Branch, GA.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to InCommunity, a nonprofit supporting the developmentally disabled: InCommunityGA.org or mail to 1200 Old Ellis Road, Roswell, GA 30076. Att. Tory Burch. Please direct donation to the UPC Day Program. SouthCare Funeral Services is handling arrangements. A private Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.

