Fincher-Prudhomme, Jacqueline

FINCHER-PRUDHOMME (PLANT), Jacqueline



Thomson, GA - Jacqueline Plant Fincher-Prudhomme, age 85, formerly of Northside Atlanta and Johns Creek, passed away on October 24, 2020 in Thomson, GA from Alzheimer's Disease. She was born January 4, 1935 at home in Tallassee, Alabama to Lucile Totty Plant and Jack Forbes Plant.



Jackie grew up in rural Alabama and went on to graduate from Agnes Scott College in Decatur, GA, in 1956, with a B.A. in Music (Voice & Piano). She was also a 1961 graduate of Emory University with M.L.S. in Medical Library Science, and a 1982 graduate of Georgia State University with a M.S. in Education & Counseling. She was an instructor at Georgia Institute of Technology, and assistant professor at West Georgia College and Oral Roberts University (Tulsa, OK), where she built the medical and dental library collections for the two new schools at ORU 1976-1980. Jackie had licenses in real estate, investments, and insurance, along with a certificate in tax preparation from H&R Block. She retired in 1983.



Jackie was a long-time member of Peachtree Christian Church, and later Mount Paran Church of God in Atlanta, where she was a choir member and soloist. She was a past President of the Atlanta League of Women Voters, a delegate to the state political party conventions in Georgia and Oklahoma, and a Deputy Registrar for Fulton County. She was a dedicated volunteer for Population Connection and Planned Parenthood of Georgia, and the American Heart Association of North Fulton/Gwinnett County, serving ten years on their Board of Directors. She was a pianist, organist, lyric soprano, and finalist in the Miss Alabama contest in 1955. Her love of music, art, and architecture led her to design and build three houses for her family 1990-2001, and travel to 42 countries in 31 years to see the great buildings, castles, and houses of the world.



Jackie was first married to Ronald E. Fincher, MD in 1956, and raised three children. She later married Bernard Prudhomme in 1983. For 35 years they enjoyed books, art, music, and many travels throughout the US and Europe. Jackie was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2007, and Bernie became her faithful loving primary caregiver for 10 years until his death in July 2017. She was also preceded in death by her mother, Lucile Totty Homer in 2002. Jackie is survived by her three children, Jacqueline W. Fincher, MD (James L. Lemley, MD) of Thomson, GA, Andrea L.F. Reichenbach (Mark) of Pleasanton, CA, and Ronald E. Fincher, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Roswell, GA, and five grandchildren, Laura Lemley Hampton, MD (Mark) of Durham, NC, Rachel and Garret Reichenbach of Pleasanton, CA, and Sarah and John Fincher of Roswell, GA.



An immediate family only graveside service will be held at Arlington Cemetery in north Atlanta on Saturday, October 31. The family is planning a Zoom memorial service in the near future, where extended family and friends will be invited. Please email Jacqueline at jacqfincher@gmail.com of your interest to receive the zoom invitation The family especially honors and appreciates the wonderful caregivers from Family Care Inc and Regency Hospice, and especially Dorothy Smalley. Memorial donations in Jackie's name may be made to Agnes Scott College, the Alzheimer's Association, or Planned Parenthood. Curtis Funeral Home of Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.

