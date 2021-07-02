FILEY, Marilyn



Family and friends are asked to join the family of Mrs. Marilyn Filey, formerly of Cleveland, OH, for Public Viewing and Visitation, Friday, July 2, 2021, and Saturday, July 3, 2021, NOON until 6 PM at Donald Trimble Mortuary.



Mrs. Filey leaves to cherish a loving husband, James Filey; children, Kenneth Filey (Queenie), Alfonzo Fair (Tina), Linnard Filey (deceased), James Filey, Danielle Filey; 2 granddaughters, 1 great-grandson, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, other loving relatives and friends.



Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur,



GA, (404)-371-0772.



