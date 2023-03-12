X
Fife, Gloria

2 hours ago

FIFE, Gloria

Gloria Anne Fife, 87, of Chattanooga, TN, entered the gates of Heaven on March 2, 2023.

Gloria was born to the late George W. and Valley Bradford Jones on April 19, 1935. She met the love of her life, the late Walker B. Fife, Jr. in 1951 and they married on June 5, 1953. Together, they welcomed three children and later four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brother, G. W. Jones and son, Gregory Fife.

Survivors include her daughters, Cheryl Simmons and Kim (Johnny) Tilley; grandchildren, Ashley (David) Henderson, Stephanie Simmons, Drew (Katie) Simmons and Josh (Savannah) Fife; in addition to five precious great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Floral Hills Cemetery in Tucker, GA.

Arrangements are by Legacy Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8911 Dallas Hollow Road, Soddy-Daisy, TN, (423) 843-2525. Share your memories, stories, and photos at legacyfuneralhome.com.

