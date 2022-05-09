FIERMAN, Avery



Avery Fierman, beloved child of Anne and Stuart Fierman, passed away on May 6, 2022. From the earliest age, Avery was a captivating child. He was clever and enchanting, always engaging others in his imaginative worlds. He attended The Galloway School, and later the Atlanta International School, excelling in the rigorous IB program. He was a creative and talented writer who taught himself how to play guitar, and loved writing songs. He was an aspiring film maker who created elaborate movies from the first time he had access to a camera. Additionally, Avery was a kind spirit. He was a true friend, the kind you could rely on in times of need, the kind who would stand up for you when you needed it most. He was thoughtful and generous to a fault, loved by all who knew him.



Avery is survived by his loving parents, Anne and Stuart Fierman; his brother, Reis Fierman; his grandparents, Jean Hyman, Bobby and Chu Chi Fierman; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. The burial will be private, followed by a memorial service open to all family and friends at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, May 10, at The Temple, 1589 Peachtree Street. Shiva to follow at the home of Anne and Stuart Fierman, 2529 Westminster Heath NW, Atlanta, GA, 30327. Say not in grief, "he is no more," but live in thankfulness that he was—Hebrew Proverb



