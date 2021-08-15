Fien, Roland

FIEN, Sr., Roland



Mr. Roland Fien Sr., 86, of Chattanooga, TN, passed away peacefully Friday, August 13, 2021. Roland Fien Sr. is survived by his daughter Angela McLellan, son in law Jack (Gus) McLellan, daughter Elizabeth Fien, son Tony Fien, grandchildren Jake Fien, Ally Fien and great-grandchild Aiden Welburn. He is also survived by his brother Michael (Wally) Fien, sister in law Carol Fien, sister Ruth Raney and brother in law Doug Raney. The family will receive visitors on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 3 PM to 7 PM and the rosary will be held at 4 PM at the Chattanooga North Chapel. The funeral services will be held at St Jude Catholic Church on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 1 PM. The military committal service will follow at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in East Ridge, TN. Online condolences may be expressed at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com.

